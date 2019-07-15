Bideford v Hereford in a pre-season friendly at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Hereford in a pre-season friendly at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart

A young Robins side was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline as the Bulls finished off their North Devon residency with a win.

Hereford had been beaten 2-1 by Yeovil Town on the Sports Ground pitch on Friday in the first game of their mini-tour, but started on the front foot against Bideford.

The game was 11 minutes old when Jordan Guillane-Liburd turned in a corner from Simeon Maye.

Bideford, who were without the likes of Sean Downing, James Mayne, Ben Carter and Craig Duff, regrouped though, and two of their summer additions combined to find the equaliser after 26 minutes. Lewis Waldy crossed for Josh Wadham, who was able to guide the ball into the net.

Billy Tucker went close to giving the hosts the lead minutes later only for his free kick to come back off the crossbar.

It was the Bulls who went ahead again seven minutes after the break when Kieran Thomas finished off a well-worked move for what proved to be the winner.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said: "I thought we could have got beaten by three or four again. In the first 10 minutes when they scored I thought 'this is going to be difficult' but it's just putting confidence in the lads to go and press and squeeze them.

"Once we did that we got into the game and gave them a game, which everyone wants.

"If we had kept the same team out and just made three subs like they did I think we probably would have beaten them.

"You've got to keep your discipline and keep your shape, and that's what we did.

"In the end we finished with five or six lads who played in the North Devon league last year and they were out there for 15-20 minutes and kept the score at 2-1."

The Robins' pre-season continues on Saturday, with Truro City visiting the Sports Ground, with kick-off at 3pm.

A Tuesday night fixture against Ilfracombe Town follows on July 23, kicking off at 7.30pm.