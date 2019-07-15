A young Robins side was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline as the Bulls finished off their North Devon residency with a win. Hereford had been beaten 2-1 by Yeovil Town on the Sports Ground pitch on Friday in the first game of their mini-tour, but started on the front foot against Bideford. The game was 11 minutes old when Jordan Guillane-Liburd turned in a corner from Simeon Maye. Bideford, who were without the likes of Sean Downing, James Mayne, Ben Carter and Craig Duff, regrouped though, and two of their summer additions combined to find the equaliser after 26 minutes. Lewis Waldy crossed for Josh Wadham, who was able to guide the ball into the net. Billy Tucker went close to giving the hosts the lead minutes later only for his free kick to come back off the crossbar. It was the Bulls who went ahead again seven minutes after the break when Kieran Thomas finished off a well-worked move for what proved to be the winner. Bideford manager Sean Joyce said: