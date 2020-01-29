Jack Rice-Lethaby scored a brace for Bideford in a 2-1 win at Cinderford Town.

It's the first time Bideford have won away from home since a 2-1 victory over Paulton Rovers on April 22.

Rice-Lethaby got Bideford off the mark 10 minutes before half-time, sending a cool finish past Cinderford goalkeeper Andrew Hannah after a pass from Ryan Turner sent him through on goal.

Cinderford replied 12 minutes into the second half when Craig Norman headed in from a Lorcan Sheehan free kick.

The Robins got themselves ahead again 15 minutes from time to go on and take all three points, with Rice-Lethaby beating Hannah at his near post.

The win moves Bideford up to 14th in Division One South ahead of their home match against seventh-place Slimbridge on Saturday.