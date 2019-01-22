The Robins had won five in a row in the league going into their trip to Fleet Town, but came away on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat.

Fleet are tussling with Barnstaple Town at the bottom of the league, but were soon in front on Saturday, taking the lead after 12 minutes thanks to a strike from Meshach Williams.

Fleet were awarded a penalty minutes later after Williams was brought down by Joe Moore, but the Bideford keeper was able to save the spot kick and stop the hosts stretching their lead.

Ryan Turner ran on to a flick-on from Sean Downing to equalise for Bideford after half an hour before they had a penalty of their own. Downing stepped up but was off-target.

The Robins were able to take a lead into the break in the end though thanks to a sweet strike from Joel Randall, whipped in from the right flank and into the top corner.

Midway through the second half a depleted Bideford defence was forced into another reshuffle, and the hosts struck twice in a matter of minutes to equalise and then take the lead.

Danilo Cadete found the net to equalise before Bradley Wilson fired past Moore for a goal which would give Fleet all three points.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce wasn’t happy with the Fleet pitch either side of one of their longest trips of the season.

“The pitch was poor for this standard of football, it shouldn’t be allowed and I would say that win, lose or draw,” he said.

“It was a case of who could kick the ball the furthest and chase it.

“They deserved to beat us but it did stop what we have been good at, which is being quick on the break, getting the ball to our front men and breaking them down.

“It was one of the worst pitches I’ve ever played on. We travel six or seven hours for that, and it kills it. It was for 90 minutes of nothing. Just kick and run.

“They deserved it though, they played well and knew how to play it. They’re bottom of the league but they ran, and us going there with five wins on the bounce may have given them a little incentive. They were up for it on the day.”

Bideford are back at home on Saturday, with Bristol Manor Farm the visitors to the Sports Ground.

Joyce said: “They’ve probably underachieved with the budget they have. They were favourites to win it at the start of the season and maybe something isn’t clicking.

“We are what we are, we’re going to go at them. I’ve enjoyed watching us this year, we’re scoring goals. There’s no pressure on us, we’ll get the ball down and have a go.”