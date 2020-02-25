Bideford v Evesham United in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Evesham United in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Left winger Charlie Lawrence began the comeback in the 80th minute before centre back Toby Down completed the turnaround in the fourth minute of injury time.

Bideford almost found themselves a goal down in the opening minute when Evesham's Lee Chilton scored but it was ruled out by the offside flag.

Robins keeper Liam Kingston was called into action a few minutes later when he made a good save from a Jamie Lucas effort.

After weathering the early storm, Bideford had a chance themselves in the 36th minute when Lawrence struck goalwards but he was denied by Evesham keeper Lochlan Robertson.

The sides went in level at the break but the hosts struck early in the second half to take advantage of their dominance.

Paul Sullivan broke on the counter before releasing Lee Chilton who finished past Kingston from a tight angle.

The hosts doubled their lead just after the hour mark when Jamie Lucas capitalised on a loose ball in the box to finish.

Despite being under the cosh for the majority of the game, Bideford rallied late on and gave themselves hope as the game ticked into the final 10 minutes.

Exeter City loanee Theo Simpson squared to find Lawrence who scored his first goal since his return to the club.

The Robins were pushing for the equaliser and were denied in the 85th minute when Robertson prevented Simpson from scoring.

With seconds remaining, Bideford finally got their equaliser. Down rose highest from a corner to complete the comeback in the dying embers of the game.

The draw stretches the Robins' unbeaten run to five games and sees them move into 13th place, overtaking Willand Rovers who were defeated 6-0 at Cirencester Town.

Bideford have not tasted defeat since a 2-1 defeat at Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday, January 18 and since then they have picked up two wins and three draws including a 4-1 success at home to Slimbridge.

Next up for Bideford is a visit of 17th-placed Mangotsfield United to The Sports Ground who beat the Robins 4-2 earlier in the season.