The two sides played out a goalless draw at the Sports Ground.

The Robins had plenty of sights at goal but were unable to find the back of the net.

Manager Sean Joyce said: "We had a good shape, good balance and a good intensity about us, and we worked hard.

"We knew what job we had to do and straight away we got at them. We just couldn't get the ball in the net.

"For a good hour we were the better team by far. We could have won it by five or six but then, typical Bideford, we could have lost by one at the end.

"The second half was a bit more even, and I think we just ran out of confidence and know-how to try and get that goal.

"If we had got the one I think we would have gone through the gears then. We just couldn't get that one.

"But the positives: we picked another point up, we got a clean sheet and created a lot of chances."

Bideford are back at home on Tuesday in Division One South, when Melksham Town visit for a rearranged game.

The Robins then travel to third-place Winchester City on Saturday.