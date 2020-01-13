The match finished 0-0, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

It's only the second point the Robins have picked up away from home this season.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said in the end his side were disappointed to only come away with a draw.

"I think before the game I would have snapped your hand off, being one of the longest journeys of the season," said Joyce.

"We were the better team though, there was only one team trying to win it.

"We outworked them, we had numerous chances and just couldn't score.

"I would have taken a point all day long going up there, but after 10 minutes I think they got away with it and I'm disappointed we've drawn it."

The hosts almost took all three points in the final minutes when Lerone Plummer went through on goal, while Ryan Turner forced a save at the other end.

Bideford remain 14th in Division One South and are still yet to register a win away from home.

They will be hoping to change that on Saturday at Bristol Manor Farm, who sit 15th and level on points with the Robins,

"I can't believe where they are in the league with their resources," said Joyce.

"We are concentrating on ourselves, we're getting a good squad together.

"This is probably the longest run I've been on without a win away, but realistically we've left 10 points out there from the games we've had."