The Robins' trip to AFC Totton in Evo-Stik Division One South saw them beaten 4-0.

Bideford had started well in Hampshire, with Jordan Ricketts hitting the woodwork inside the first 10 minutes. Ben Carter and Ryan Turner also had sights at goal for the visitors.

The hosts went ahead just before the half-hour mark when Stuart Green swooped on a loose pass and laid off to Justin Bennett, who curled the ball past Joe Moore.

Totton made it 2-0 three minutes later when Craig Feeney out-muscled Toby Down before converting a one-on-one. The striker got his second and Totton's third two minutes before the break in similar fashion.

Joel Randall came close to pulling one back for Bideford after the break, but his shot from the left of the penalty area came back off the upright.

Feeney completed his hat-trick just before the hour with a lob over Moore, capitalising on a defending header that was short of the Bideford goalkeeper.

The defeat leaves Bideford 13th in Division One South with three games left to play.

Manager Sean Joyce said the result flattered the hosts somewhat.

“To be fair to them, they were clinical. Their two boys up front are different class – almost too good for this league. If you stuck them in our team we would have scored six or seven.

“After half an hour we were the better team, but we didn't take our chances.

“The game had an end of the season feel to it and I felt whoever scored first would go on to win. We didn't take our chances and made mistakes at the back to give silly goals away.

“We were a bit limited with our options, and Turns was playing with a knock. On another day he would have scored a couple.

“We'll pick our heads up and go again.”

Bideford's Easter weekend starts with Slimbridge visiting the Sports Ground. The Robins' opponents sit 18th in Division One South, and come into the game off the back of an 8-1 defeat at home to Mangotsfield United last Saturday.

Joyce's side make the trip to Paulton Rovers on Easter Monday, and the Bideford manager is looking for six points, as well as a win on the final day of the season at home to Evesham United.

“We've dropped our standards this season but we've got a lot of young lads who are getting game time, and with one or two more lads we can build it back up again,” he said.

“Saturday was probably our first meaningless game we've had all season. It felt like an end of season game.

“Two of our last three games still have a lot riding on them, which we need. These teams need to win, so that will give us a kick.

“I want to win all three, and I want to finish on a high. I think we deserve to for the work rate we've put in this season.”