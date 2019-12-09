The damage was done for The Robins in the space of 17 first-half minutes.

The hosts took the lead after 12 minutes through Bradley Wilson.

Minutes later captain Ben Carter was forced off with an injury, replaced by the latest addition to the Robins' squad, Alex Byrne, who has joined from Weston-super-Mare.

There were 20 minutes on the clock when Ben Wright extended the hosts' lead and he struck his second and Basingstoke's third nine minutes later.

The second half was much better for Bideford, who hit the woodwork on more than one occasion and made a late charge for a point thanks to two goals from Sean Downing.

However, his strikes in the 88th and 93rd minutes came too late to affect the outcome.

The defeat means the Robins are still yet to register a win on the road in Division One South after seven outings this season, and they have slipped to 17th.

Manager Sean Joyce blamed himself for the defeat at Basingstoke.

"I think it was down to me to tell you the truth - I got the tactics and the shape wrong," said Joyce.

"When we got it right we were a different team, but in the first half we were poor. Really poor.

"After all these years you still learn from it and you've got to hold your hands up.

"We came back and we were unlucky not go get anything out of it in the end.

"We kept going and nearly got something out of it.

"They got in our half once in the second half, apart from that we penned them in and did everything but score.

"It's disappointing because they are around where we are, but we're going in the right direction."

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground for two games this week.

Highworth Town are the visitors on Saturday before Melksham Town visit for a rearranged game on Tuesday night (December 17).

Joyce said: "We are playing well at home and we seem to have a bit more security.

"We've got to take points. If we get another six points on the board this week we are well into mid-table."