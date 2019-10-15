The Robins were left to rue a horribly slow start at the Sports Ground, with both of the goals coming inside the opening 10 minutes.

Jamie Bird got the Portwaymen off the mark with five minutes on the clock when he raced in behind the Bideford defence to convert a one-on-one with goalkeeper Liam Kingston.

Joseph Tumelty added the visitors' second four minutes later to give Bideford an uphill task that they were unable to scale.

With Helston Athletic not in action, Billy Tucker returned to the starting line-up for the Robins. New signing Dominico Panesar-Dower started and David Jerrard was among the substitutes.

Tucker and Panesar-Dower almost combined to give Bideford the lead after four minutes, with the former's pinpoint cross to the back post from the right wing met by Panesar-Dower, who could only head over the bar.

The sucker punch came a minute later when Bird raced in between the Bideford defenders to get to the ball and fire a low shot past Kingston.

It quickly went from bad to worse. Bird's pace was again a factor - this time forcing Toby Down into a mistake which Tumelty capitalised on with a fairly straightforward finish.

Bird came close again for Manor Farm, firing a volley over Kingston's bar with 17 minutes on the clock before Bideford seemed to settle down again.

Another Tucker cross from the opposite flank hung up nicely for Ryan Turner at the back post five minutes before the break, but the forward was unable to get anything on the ball.

The Robins started the second half brightly, with Theo Simpson volleying just wide of goal.

Tucker saw a goal-bound free-kick from the edge of the penalty area headed off the line by Steve Kingdon, and the Manor Farm captain was there to block a volley from Max Smallcombe seconds later.

Tumelty was a fraction away from adding another for Manor Farm at the other end when he charged down a clearance from Kingston some 35 yards from goal. The ball looked to be spinning towards goal, only to bounce off the outside of the post to the relief of the Bideford goalkeeper.

Bideford struggled to build any momentum in the final 30 minutes as the visitors protected their lead.

Bideford: Kingston, Sampson, Palmer (Waldy 21), Panesar-Dower (Jerrard 66), Mayne, Down, Carter, Smallcombe, Simpson, Turner, Tucker (Heeney 77). Subs not used: Taylor, Hancox.

Bristol Manor Farm: John, Tovey, Winter, Nelmes, Kingdon, Adams, Bird (Ireland 85), Mills, Tumelty (Harvey 77), Metters, Ashmead.

Subs not used: Jacques, Gilchrist.