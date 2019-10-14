Robert Hobbs struck five minutes from time to win the tie for the hosts.

Max Smallcombe had given the lead after 15 minutes when he fired in from the edge of the penalty area after being teed up by Theo Simpson.

The Robins could have had a bigger lead at the break too, with Ben Palmer, Ryan Turner and Theo Simpson all having chances to score.

The 1-0 lead lasted until just after the hour. Matt Smith equalised for Frome after Martin Lenihan's cross was palmed away by Liam Kingston.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said his side had enough chances to win 'two or three' games.

"In terms of the performance, I can't fault them," said Joyce.

"We came out blazing going up the hill, which is difficult at Frome, and we pinned the in.

"We had enough chances to win two or three games in the first half and didn't take them.

"There were five, six, seven chances, and they were all good ones which should have been turned into goals.

"We are either making keepers look good or they are better than people think.

"They scored and then we went into our shell a bit and lost a bit of belief.

"For a good hour we were the better team, we put in a lot of work and it should have been finished."

There were two new faces in the starting line-up for Bideford for the tie, with Plymouth Argyle youngster Aaron Goulty and former Dorchester Town player Domenico Panesar-Dower starting in midfield.

Joyce has also signed attacking midfielder David Jerrard, another former Dorchester player.

Bideford's attentions turned back to the BetVictor Division One South on Tuesday night, with Bristol Manor Farm visiting the Sports Ground.

The Robins then travel to Southampton on Saturday, where they play Sholing.

The Robins will be looking to snap a run that has seen them win just one of their last nine.

Joyce said: "In our last three games we've had three keepers who have been man of the match.

"We've been on the wrong side of the results but I believe it will turn - the confidence is there."