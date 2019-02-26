Ollie Webb struck twice in the second half for Melksham to cancel out Sean Downing’s strike for the Robins after 15 minutes.

Bideford were forced to play with 10 men for 50 minutes after James Mayne was given his marching orders for a second booking five minutes before the break.

Melksham made their advantage count, with Webb equalising five minutes after the break, and finding the net again 17 minutes from time.

Bideford thought they had equalised in the final minutes of the game when Ryan Turner looked to have scrambled the ball over the line, only for it not to be given by referee Iain Parsons.

The result leaves Bideford 11th in Evo-Stik Division One South and nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said the red card and a couple of other decisions along the way had hurt his side.

“On Saturday the performance wasn’t there in the first half but we got the result, whereas here the performance was spot on but we didn’t get it,” said Joyce.

“Before the game I would have taken a point, but 10 minutes in I thought it was one we had to win.

“We pushed them back, scored a really good goal and had good chances.

“We were the better team, we had a way of playing and a better shape and system. As soon as Mayner got sent off we had to change our shape and it suited them.

“Their second saw the referee play and advantage and after they’ve put a free header over the bar he’s brought it back to a free kick which they’ve scored from.

“Then Ryan Turner has scored, the ball is about a yard and a half over the line in a packed box, and the referee and the linesman haven’t seen it.

“There were three massive decisions, which the referee gets paid to make, and we got hurt by them.”

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for the Bideford manager, who is keen to give some of the younger players in the squad a chance down the stretch.

“Aaron Taylor came in at right back and played really well and put in a good performance. We didn’t have Archie Reay but he played really well on Saturday too.”

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground this Saturday with Winchester City the visitors, fresh from a 7-0 win over Barnstaple Town.

Joyce admitted the tilt is a must-win game for the Robins if they are to have any chance of staying in contention for the play-offs.

“It’s make or break now, we need to win on Saturday,” he said.

“If we don’t we will have to win seven of these last 10. We can do it though.”