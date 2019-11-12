Defeat at Cossham Street made it four straight league defeats for Bideford and six in all competitions.

The hosts took the advantage in the eighth minute when Dan Demkiv's low shot beat Liam Kingston.

Mangotsfield made it 2-0 with 20 minutes on the clock through a Lee Hartshorn header.

James Ollis headed the hosts into a 3-0 lead 10 minutes after the break, but Bideford replied quickly through Max Smallcombe.

Mangotsfield's fourth came from Tom Hillman midway through the second half.

Bideford captain Ben Carter pulled another back with a free kick eight minutes from time.

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground this Saturday, with Melksham Town the visitors.

The match is set to be the Robins' first home match since October 15.

The visitors are hoping for a boost in form themselves, having failed to win in their last six games, taking three points.