Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist's strike with less than 10 minutes remaining meant the Robins left Portway without a point.

The hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute when Lloyd Mills headed in from a Jordan Metters corner.

Ben Wood got the hosts back on terms in the second half, equalising two minutes shy of the hour after a scramble in the penalty area.

Bideford had chances to take the lead, but it was Manor Farm who would get the crucial goal nine minutes from time when Leigh-Gilchrist got in behind the Bideford defence and fired past Liam Kingston.

The result means Manor Farm leapfrog Bideford, pushing them down to 15th in the Division One South table.

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground this Saturday and face a tough test in the form of league leaders Thatcham Town.

The Robins then have a midweek trip to Cinderford Town for a rearranged game.