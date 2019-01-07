The Robins put in a dominant display on the road, and after conceding against the run of play late in the first half, came back to score three unanswered goals after the break.

Evesham took the lead three minutes before half-time when Kye Simpson drove into the box and finished from 12 yards.

Bideford were quick to respond in the second half though, and were back on terms after two minutes. Ian Sampson’s cross to the back post from the right flank came off the post and goalkeeper Andy Hannah.

Billy Tucker gave the visitors the lead just shy of the hour with a well-struck half-volley, bringing down a ball from Sean Downing and firing in from the edge of the box.

They made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to play, with Joel Randall finishing off a flowing counter-attack.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said the performance was even better than the result.

“We didn’t just knick it – it should have been more,” said Joyce.

“That’s what pleased me, sometimes we knick results but we deserved it. We were the better team from the first minute to the last.

“We could have and should have had more and to come in at half time 1-0 down was a massive disappointment.

“We had a chat at half-time and it was just keep doing what we were doing, but we had to make it count in that next 20 minutes.

“We’re a tight-knit squad and for the first time in a long time we’ve got a bit of shape.

“The back four is solid, Niall Heeney and Ben Carter have been different class and the front four – when they get it right they’re unplayable.

“Some of the interplay on Saturday was class, they’ve all got energy and get around the pitch. It was fantastic to watch.”

The Robins have got another trip up the M5 on Tuesday night, travelling to Cinderford Town for a place in the last four of the CSS League Challenge Cup.

They will be without James Mayne, who suffered a nasty looking head injury against Evesham while going for a low header.

Mayne isn’t the only one of Joyce’s absentees either, with the fourth away game in four rounds wearing thin for the Bideford manager.

“Talk about luck of the draw, to have four away games is hard work,” said Joyce.

“We’re really struggling, but we’ll go up there and give a good account of ourselves.”

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground on Saturday, with league leaders Yate Town the visitors.

The Robins were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture, in what was their first away match of the season.

“They are there for a reason and they’re head and shoulders above everyone else,” said Joyce.

“They beat us up there and thoroughly deserved it, but I’ve been top of the league before and I know they won’t fancy coming down to Bideford, so let’s not disappoint them, and lets keep our run going.”