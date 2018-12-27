Barnstaple Town v Bideford in the Evo-Stik Division One South Boxing Day derby. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Bideford in the Evo-Stik Division One South Boxing Day derby. Picture: Matt Smart

Turner scored a hat-trick in the Robins’ 4-1 win over Barum on Boxing Day as he returned to face his former club, scoring twice from close range in the first half before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 91st minute.

Speaking after the match, Joyce said: “He deserves it. He’s been working really hard and he gets a bit frustrated because he hasn’t been scoring but he’s got that in his locker.

“We put balls in the box and Ryan’s got the anticipation. He’s had a bit of a lean spell and he’s come back to his former club and scored a hat-trick.”

“It was a difficult game. Obviously it’s Aaron’s first home game, and it’s a North Devon derby, and he probably put a couple of hundred people on the gate.

“They came down expecting a game, which it was, but I thought we controlled it in the end.

“I think we created enough chances, and we said the third goal would change the game.

“You can’t manage a 2-1 because one mistake or one kick can change it, and as soon as we got that third one we finished it really.”

Barnstaple Town’s Aaron Harper-Penman didn’t get the result he wanted in his first game back in the Mill Road dugout, but there wasn’t any doom and gloom from Barum’s new manager.

“We set out to win today like we do every game but I thought we were more than in it,” said Harper-Penman.

“The goal settled them down a bit after we had a couple of chances ourselves, but it was an even game. The scoreline doesn’t quite reflect that, but you don’t know what you’re going to get on a Boxing Day derby.

“I’ve known Joycey for years now and I know his sides are well organised and experienced, and I think the little things counted today.

“I’m happy with the display we put on today, I can take a lot of positives from that.

“The score doesn’t reflect how hard the boys worked and I can take a lot from that game to move forward, so I’m fairly happy with the effort they put in.”