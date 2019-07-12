Both sides start with tough tests when the campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 17.

Bideford begin the season at home, with 2018/19 play-off side Moneyfields the visitors.

Barnstaple Town begin their season with the longest away journey of the campaign, making the 300-mile round trip to league newcomers Basingstoke Town.

The first midweek fixtures take place on Tuesday, August 20, where Barnstaple Town will be at home for the first time.

Barum will welcome Bristol Manor Farm to Mill Road. The two sides played in the corresponding fixtures last year, with the visitors coming away 2-1 winners.

Bideford meanwhile, will travel to newcomers Frome Town, who were relegated from the Premier South at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the traditional North Devon derby between Bideford and Barum this season.

The August bank holiday Monday fixtures will see Bideford at home against Willand Rovers, while Barnstaple Town travel to Mangotsfield United.

The first meeting between the two North Devon sides takes place on Boxing Day, with Bideford hosting the fixture.

Bideford will then travel to Mill Road to face Barnstaple Town on Easter Monday, April 13.

Barnstaple Town and Bideford first five fixtures and key dates

Saturday, August 17 (Opening day): Basingstoke Town v Barnstaple Town; Bideford v Moneyfields

Tuesday, August 20: Barnstaple Town v Bristol Manor Farm; Frome Town v Bideford.

Monday, August 26: Bideford v Willand Rovers; Mangotsfield United v Barnstaple Town.

Saturday, August 31: Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton; Larkhall Athletic v Bideford.

Tuesday, September 3: Bideford v Paulton Rovers; Cinderford Town v Barnstaple Town.

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Bideford v Barnstaple Town.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day): Barnstaple Town v Mangotsfield United; Willand Rovers v Bideford.

Monday, April 13 (Easter Monday): Barnstaple Town v Bideford.

Saturday, April 25 (final day): Bideford v Basingstoke Town; Melksham Town v Barnstaple Town.