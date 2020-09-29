Turner’s penalty, awarded after George Nancekivell was felled in the box by Harry Medway in the 64th minute, wiped out Totton’s lead and ensured Bideford came away with a 1-1 draw.

Medway was booked for the challenge, and was then given his marching orders almost immediately after a second yellow card for dissent.

Totton had taken the lead seven minutes before the break through Brett Williams.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said his side managed the game well on a day where windy conditions meant it was very much a game of two halves.

Joyce said: “They are a different side altogether to the one we faced last year. I think they are favourites to win the league with the investment they’ve got.

“To go down there and catch them early is an advantage for us.

“We managed the game well, slowed things down and didn’t let them get up to their tempo.

“They could have blown us out of the water in the first half with the wind. It was difficult to get out of the half. They were the same in the second half but had that bit more quality to do it.

“They are a good team and they kept two up front that could cause us problems. I just thought we would sit in and see what happens. We had a point in our back pocket and in the end we took that.

“They are a great club, but you know what Bideford are like – we will always give them a hard game and that’s what happened.”

The match at Totton came three days after Bideford were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup by Tiverton Town.

The Robins fell to a 2-0 defeat in a close contest at Ladysmead in the first qualifying round.

Jared Lewington scored for the hosts in the 19th minute. The second came as Bideford were pressing for an equaliser, with Chris Shephard breaking away and scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Bideford are on the road again tonight (Wednesday), travelling to Paulton Rovers.

They return to the Sports Ground on Saturday when they host Slimbridge.

The fixture has been brought forward from November 3.