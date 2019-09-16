The Robins were beaten 4-3 by second-place Thatcham Town in BetVictor Division One South, with the seven-goal thriller coming a week after their 5-3 Emirates FA Cup defeat to Cinderford Town.

Thatcham took the lead after 23 minutes through a superb finish from Scott Rees, who chipped the ball over Aaron Taylor before launching a right-footed volley into the back of the net from 25 yards.

Bideford got the first of six second-half goals two minutes after the break when Craig Duff met a cross from Charlie Lawrence with a first-time shot blasted into the back of the net.

Kyle Tooze put Thatcham back in front with a finish from close range after 64 minutes, and he extended the lead further three minutes later, taking advantage of a deflection and firing past Joe Moore.

Jack Rice-Lethaby pulled one back for the Robins with 15 minutes remaining with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Thatcham replied straight away through Felipe Barcelos.

Rice-Lethaby struck again with seven minutes remaining and the Robins were a few inches away from bagging an equaliser when Lawrence and James Mayne hit the crossbar twice in quick succession.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said: "It was an entertaining game, and we should have got something out of it. I can't fault the lads' effort and work rate.

"It's probably going to take a couple of weeks to get players coming back and it's just a bit disjointed at the moment.

"We've gone from being tough to score against but not scoring ourselves to the opposite because we've had to change with injuries, suspensions and availability.

"Once we get the squad back we can settle it down and get a shape and system about us. We've had different players playing in different positions and it has been difficult.

"It's early days though, and we will get better."

The defeat leaves Bideford sitting in 11th place in Division One South, having played the top three sides and sixth-place Larkhall Athletic in their first six games.

The Robins have a Devon St Luke's Challenge Cup fixture at Plymouth Parkway on Wednesday.

They are without a game on Saturday, with would-be opponents Bristol Manor Farm still in the FA Cup. Bideford's next game is a home match against AFC Totton on September 28.

Joyce hopes the break will be a good chance for the squad to regroup.