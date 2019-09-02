Second half goals from Charlie Lawrence and Jack Rice-Lethaby helped the Robins earn a 2-2 draw at Plain Ham after Lewis Powell's brace had put the hosts in control in the first half.

Powell opened the scoring after six minutes, and doubled the lead in first half stoppage time when he got on the end of a free kick from Dale Evans.

Bideford thought they had pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Lawrence saw a shot bounce down off the underside of the crossbar, but referee Shane Mansfield was not convinced the ball had crossed the line.

Lawrence did pull a goal back on the hour five minutes later when he cut in from the left and sent his shot in under the bar.

The equaliser came five minutes later when substitute Rice-Lethaby - making his debut for the Robins from Taunton Town - turned in from close range.

The Robins had the ball in the net soon after, but Ryan Turner's effort was ruled out for offside.

With youngsters Rice-Lethaby and Noah Coppin making their debuts, and with first-team regulars such as Ian Sampson, Ben Carter, Sean Downing and Billy Tucker all missing, Bideford manager Sean Joyce was pleased with the result.

"The draw felt like a win going to a team who are unbeaten in the league," said Joyce.

"To get a point out of it with who we've got missing, it's a testament to the boys and how well they have done.

"Before the game we talked about what their strengths were and they didn't listen. Evans takes great set pieces and Powell scored against us twice last year. The two goals on Saturday were a carbon copy.

"We had more energy about us in the second half and got our goals.

"After five games, fair play to the lads, we've scored goals in the last minute and come back from 2-0 down. They keep going."

Bideford welcome Paulton Rovers to the Sports Ground for a midweek fixture on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Tucker is set to return for the Robins after serving a three-game suspension, and Sampson is also due back.

However, Bideford will be without Ben Palmer, who picked up an injury on Saturday, and Josh Wadham.

The Robins' attentions turn to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend. They travel to Cinderford Town for their first round qualifying match on Saturday.