The Robins were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in Hampshire after Craig Feeney headed in an equaliser for the hosts a minute from time.

Bideford had enjoyed the best of it in the first half, and were leading 2-0 at half time.

They got off the mark after just five minutes in somewhat fortuitous fashion. Totton defender Jack Smith's header back to Matthew Hall bypassed the goalkeeper and found the net.

Ryan Turner doubled the lead midway through the half, finishing from close range after Jack Rice had forced a save from Hall from a tight angle.

After being dominated in the first half, Totton came back after the break. Silvano Obeng pulled one back from close range in the 48th minute.

Feeney eventually equalised on 89 minutes, nodding in a cross from Adam McWilliam.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said it was two points lost for his side.

"We left two or three goals out there in the first half and we should have come in at half time with more," said Joyce.

"If we get that third goal it's game, set and match and we just couldn't get it.

"The positives - we would have managed to lose that game six or seven weeks ago and we're still on a good little run.

"We are good enough, but are maybe just lacking a goalscorer.

"Turns has done well but he needs a bit of help and needs someone with him."

That run is now four games unbeaten in Division One South for Bideford, who remain 14th after losing just one of their last seven.

They have a tough test this week with the visit of Sholing to the Sports Ground.

The visitors, 11th in the table, have taken 18 points from their last eight games having won their last four, and Joyce believes they could well be play-off bound.

"They beat us 3-2 there and I thought they were one of the best teams we have played," said Joyce.

"They will be in the play-offs with their games in hand.

"For us I think it will be the hardest game this side of Christmas, but we need to get something out of it and we will give it everything."