On Saturday they entertain AFC Totton (3pm) and on Tuesday (7.45pm) Taunton Town visit in the League Challenge Cup.

AFC Totton were in North Devon as recently as last month when they were beaten 1-0 at Barnstaple Town and their most recent away league game was on September 14 when they were 3-2 winners at Bristol Manor Farm.

In terms of league positions, AFC Totton sit 14th, two places below Bideford with both teams having seven points, Bideford having played one game fewer.

Next Tuesday's meeting with Taunton Town is sure to draw a healthy midweek crowd, with Taunton currently sitting eighth in the Premier Division.

But they are without a win in four games and went out of the FA Cup last weekend, beaten 2-1 at Havant & Waterlooville in the second qualifying round.

In the last round of the Challenge Cup Taunton scraped through in a penalty shoot-out against Willand Rovers.