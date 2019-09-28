Bideford v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Ryan Turner turned in from close range in the 88th minute to give the Robins a 2-1 win over AFC Totton at the Sports Ground.

The striker was in the right place to knock in a blocked Billy Tucker shot and give Bideford their first win since August 26.

Turner had opened the scoring for the Robins three minutes before half time, latching onto a reverse pass from Charlie Lawrence and firing into the bottom corner.

Oliver Bradley equalised for the visitors somewhat against the run of play midway through the second half with a well-struck shot from the edge of the penalty area.

But Bideford rallied, with Lawrence, Turner and Tucker combining well to get the winning goal.

The win means Bideford sit 11th in Division One South.

Liam Kingston started in goal for the Robins in place of Joe Moore, with the former Weston-super-Mare goalkeeper making his first appearance of the season.

Returning Robin Max Smallcombe was also in the starting line-up after signing from Truro City and captain Ben Carter was back for his first league appearance since the opening-day win over Moneyfields.

Kingston wasn't called upon too much in a first half which saw Bideford have the better chances.

Craig Duff and Toby Down both headed off target in the opening 15 minutes. Totton goalkeeper Alexander Cull was eventually called into action after 27 minutes, saving an effort from Lawrence.

Totton had their best opportunity with half an hour played when Craig Feeney fired past Kingston, but Liam Callaghan was unable to get anything on the ball as it flashed across the empty goal.

Turner asked more questions of Cull as the half progressed, and eventually gave the Robins the league with three minutes of the first half remaining.

The Bideford striker latched onto a reverse pass from Lawrence and fired a low shot beyond Cull and into the bottom corner.

Lawrence almost doubled the lead in spectacular fashion two minutes into the second half. His left-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area looked destined for the top corner only to be denied by the fingertips of the diving Cull.

The Totton goalkeeper produced more acrobatics to deny a long-range strike from Tucker just a minute before the visitors equalised.

Substitute Bradley drifted in from the left after evading a tackle from Ian Sampson, and with the rest of the Bideford defence standing off he picked his spot from the edge of the box, firing past Kingston and into the back of the net.

Turner and Tucker combined to put Bideford back in front with three minutes remaining. Lawrence's ball across goal from the left was played across to Tucker, who cut inside Matthew Simm and blasted the ball at goal from close range.

Cull looked to have blocked the ball on the goal line, but couldn't do enough to deny Turner from following up.

Bideford: Kingston, Sampson, Palmer, Lawrence, Mayne, Down, Carter, Smallcombe, Turner, Duff (Waldy 68), Tucker. Subs not used: Taylor, Reed, Squire, Heeney.

AFC Totton: Cull, Simm, Bozier (Bradley 36), Nicholls, Smith, Allen, Beale (Stares 90), Nolan, Feeney, Obeng (Bakary 60), Calaghan. Subs not used: B

