The Robins have signed former Plymouth Parkway trio Jack Calver, Teigan Rosenquest and Nick Milton ahead of the new Division One South campaign.

Milton, a defender and midfielder, returns to Bideford having spent three seasons with the Robins between 2013 and 2016.

Calver and Rosenquest are midfielders who manager Sean Joyce says can play across a range of positions, something that is important for his squad.

Joyce said: “The way we change shape in games, to have lads with a mindset they can play different positions is important.

“They are young, and they want to come in, play at a high level and push on, and this is a good league to put your profile out there.

“I like working with young lads, and you saw how it worked at the end of the season.”

The new additions come after the departure of captain Ben Carter, who has left the Robins for Buckland Athletic.

The Bideford manager said Carter – who made 78 appearances for the Robins over three seasons – left on good terms.

“Buckland is on his doorstep, and this virus means a lot of players might want to play a bit closer to home,” said Joyce.

Joyce stressed he was looking for the right people to add to the squad, rather than a wealth of new additions.

“They’ve got to be the right signings,” he said.

“Last season the squad was maybe a bit light but we were getting there. I’m looking at an 18-man squad. I’m not going to bring lads down here for the sake of it.”