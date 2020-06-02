The club is using the close season and the forced downtime from the coronavirus pandemic to treat the pitch at the Sports Ground.

The club hopes to raise £4,000 through its Crowdfunder campaign to cover the costs of the work, which includes lowering the height of one goalmouth before treating the entire playing surface.

The first phase of the project went ahead on Sunday, May 31, with the skate park end goalmouth dug out and levelled by club volunteers.

The club’s crowdfunder said: “Our vision is to use this enforced break to get the pitch in the best condition possible for when football returns thus enabling more matches and training sessions to be played on it during the season.

“To help the Southern League side attract better players and enable them to continue their fine form from the end of the 2019/20 season. Also to give us a better chance of attracting professional clubs for pre-season friendlies in the summer of 2021.

“To host the new reserve side in the North Devon League and enable them to attract good local talented players.

“To enable more of the youth sides to be able to play on the pitch and attract more local youngsters to the club.

“To help the ladies as they continue their rise through their league pyramid and attract new players to their setup.”

To contribute to the crowdfunder, or for more information, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/the-sports-ground-bideford-pitch-improvements