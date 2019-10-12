Barnstaple Town v Thatcham Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Thatcham Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy. Picture: Matt Smart

There was an element of déjà vu for the hosts, who collapsed to defeat in the final 30 minutes in similar fashion to last week's defeat to Moneyfields.

Things had started well for Barum, who went into the lead after eight minutes when Saddam Bello fired in from a corner.

Barnstaple withstood more and more pressure from the visitors and it finally told after an hour when Callum Willmouth levelled things up.

Willmouth lashed in his and Thatcham's second from the edge of the penalty area with 20 minutes of the match remaining and George Jeacock added a third five minutes later to deny Barnstaple any hope of progressing.

Manager Dean Edwards acted on his pledge to bring new players into the side in the wake of last week's defeat to Moneyfields. Central midfielder Yohan Rutty-Smith was brought into the starting 11 along with Jordan Charran up front.

It was an early burst forward from Charran that brought a corner which would eventually lead to the opening goal.

Jenkins' second consecutive corner bounced down to Bello, who standing 12 yards from goal, blasted the ball through the bodies and into the back of the net.

It was a good opening spell from the hosts, who could have added to their lead had a low ball from Charran from the right found Bello in stride.

Barnstaple's spell had Thatcham rattled, but the visitors eventually settled to put more pressure on the Barnstaple defence, which was resolute going into half time.

The game opened up after the break, which seemed to suit the visitors a little more. Barnstaple had their first warning a minute after the restart when Kyle Tooze outpaced Mike Humphreys and rounded Steve Oliver only to have his short blocked on the line by Neil Bettiss.

Charran forced a save from Archie Matthews a minute later after latching on to a ball from Rutty-Smith before Tooze again had a sight at goal - this time flashing his shot over the bar.

Willmouth eventually did find the net for Thatcham on the hour, meeting a cross from the right at the back post and dispatching it into the bottom corner.

The midfielder gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes later when he fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the roof of the net.

Jeacock settled the tie five minutes later. The winger was able to capitalise on a missed header from Liam Short at the back post, and with the ball landing at his feet he was able to pick his spot.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Maric, Short, Jenkins, Bettiss, Humphreys, Holland, Rutty-Smith, Charran, Bello, Levien. Subs not used: Coates, Sibble, Paul.

Thatcham Town: Matthews, Partridge, Angell, Alexander, Westlake, Day, Jeacock, Willmoth, Tooze (Sankoh 86), Barcelos (Barder 77), Kelly (Tennant 81). Subs not used: Miller, Pinto.

Attendance: 117.

