Barnstaple Town manager Dean Edwards. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town manager Dean Edwards. Picture: Matt Smart

Second half goals from Stephen Hutchings, Joseph Briggs and Jake Raine ensured Moneyfields went back to Hampshire with all three points, leapfrogging Barnstaple in the process.

The 3-0 scoreline was a tough one to take for Barum, who had some good opportunities to score before Hutchings capitalised on an error from Mike Humphreys to open the scoring 11 minutes into the second half.

Liam Gregory was sent off for Barnstaple minutes later, with a moment of madness seeing him push Connor Hoare to pick up his second yellow card.

Britton's superb strike from 25 yards doubled the lead before Raine made it 3-0 with the last kick of the game.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The defeat, paired with a win for Basingstoke Town, means Barnstaple are down to 19th in Division One South.

After a measured first 20 minutes Steve Oliver was the first goalkeeper to be called into any real action, denying Rhys Lloyd from close range with a good stop.

Barnstaple's best chance of the half came 10 minutes before the break, and it was one that Brian Levien may feel he should have scored.

Jack Langford drove down the left wing and into the box before flashing the ball across goal. Levien met the ball at the back post, but was unable to get the contact he wanted, instead sending the ball back across goal again.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

From there Barnstaple ended the half strongly. Levien had another shot on target and even had the ball in the net after getting in behind the Moneyfields defence, only to be denied by an offside flag.

Barum started the second half where they left off, with Levien striking the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the penalty area a minute after the restart.

Levien fired wide again with 10 minutes of the half gone, and a minute later Moneyfields were in the lead.

Humphreys' attempted clearance cannoned into Hutchings and deflected favourably for him, allowing him to go through one on one with Steve Oliver and fire past the Barnstaple goalkeeper.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

It went from bad to worse for Barum when Gregory pushed Hoare to earn a second yellow card.

Gregory was nearly inadvertently given a reprieve when referee Devon Campbell kept his red card in his pocket. Linesman Graeme Martin ensured the referee was spared any blushes.

With Barnstaple looking to equalise so more gaps opened up for Moneyfields. Oliver saved well from Hutchings but Briggs' superb strike a minute later meant it was ultimately in vain.

The Moneys midfielder collected the ball 25 yards from goal and bent a shot across Oliver and into the top corner, a shot the Barnstaple keeper had no chance of saving.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Raine then added to the lead with the last kick of the game, taking advantage of a Barnstaple defence that was all but on its way back to the changing rooms and squeezing a shot in at the near post.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Holland, Short, Ward (Jewell 70), Bettiss, Humphreys, Jenkins, Sibble (Bello 70), Langford, Levien, Gregory. Subs not used: Whitecross, Maric, Coats.

Moneyfields: Hallett, York, Elliott, Raine, Giddings, Ford, Briggs, Hoare, Bailey, Hutchings, Lloyd (Jatta 77). Subs not used: Delon, Hatton.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Attendance: 151.

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart