Barum beat Larkhall Athletic 3-1 at Mill Road to claim their first win since August 31 and their first under manager Dean Edwards.

Edwards' side went behind just before the break, with Harry Hope finding the back of the net for Larkhall.

But Barum rallied and equalised before the half time whistle, with captain Liam Gregory converting from the penalty spot.

Javan Wright put Barum ahead seven minutes into the second half, and five minutes later Michael Humphreys made it three.

The win is bound to provide a confidence boost for a Barnstaple side which has improved in recent weeks.

It's a first victory in 16 games - 10 under Edwards - and the first time Barum have scored more than once since a 5-2 defeat to Truro City on October 1.

Edwards said it was a 'relief' to finally get the win.

The Barum manager was forced to shuffle the side around with some players unable to make the trip to Barnstaple. Billy Hopcroft came in up front, and Kieran Jewell and Brian Levien were called into the starting 11.

"During the game we went 1-0 down and I thought 'here we go again', but there was a different attitude - a belief we could get back in the game.

"The lads did everything right. They stood up to be counted and they got what they deserved and what they should have had in the last two or three weeks.

"It might be the turning point, it might not - I won't get too carried away. But it is a massive relief.

"I know enough about football to know that we are not that bad. We thoroughly deserved it and everybody at the game on Tuesday would have said exactly the same."

Barnstaple are at home to Evesham United on Saturday before the North Devon derby against Bideford on Boxing Day.

Barum are just six points behind Bideford in Division One South, and Edwards, a former Bideford player manager, said the game would be an important one for both sides.

"I've been on both sides. I've got an affinity to Bideford and love Barnstaple. We need both teams to stay in the league for obvious reasons.

"Depending on how the results go we could come out of the match on Boxing Day level on points, but both teams have got to keep going."