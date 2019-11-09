Barnstaple Town v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The clash of top-versus-bottom saw Barnstaple beaten 2-0 at Mill Road.

Kane Simpson gave the visitors an early lead before captain Marcus Mapstone headed in a second midway through the second half to give the leaders all three points.

Despite the result, Barnstaple's performance was much better than their recent outings at home, and may be left wondering what might have been had they been more clinical when their chances came.

It's now eight straight defeats for Barum, who remain at the bottom of the pile.

Their hopes of taking it to the league leaders wasn't helped by their pre-match preparations, with four of the starting 11 only making it to Mill Road 13 minutes before kick-off.

With that in mind you could put the hosts going 1-0 down inside five minutes down to a slow start.

Simpson latched on to a ball over the top of the Barum defence, and although Steve Oliver produced a good save to deny the striker's initial shot, as able to latch on to the loose ball and calmly put the ball in the back of the empty net.

That said, the hosts could have put themselves in front minutes before had Evarito Kitoko produced a better shot after some good work down the wing from Saddam Bello.

Barnstaple were able to settle themselves after the goal, and had a couple of good chances to level the scores during the first half. Bello came close after running on to a ball from Yohan Rutty-Smith, a standout for Barum on the right flank, only to miscue his shot.

Rutty Smith then saw a header held by Frome keeper Kyle Phillips.

Edwards' side continued to give a better account of themselves into the second half, with Javan Wright, Bello and Rutty-Smith showing plenty of intent on the break.

Despite the upside, the visitors were still able to extend their lead midway through the second half.

Mapstone met a Johnathan Davies corner at the near post and sent a thumping header beyond Oliver.

The visitors created more chances as the half wore on. Oliver reacted well to stop Simpson dinking a shot over the top of him after a weak backpass, and Matthew Smith's vicious shot from the edge of the penalty area rattled off the crossbar.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Hector-Smith (Humphreys 79), Gregory, Jenkins, Aghiste, David, Rutty-Smith, Wright-Harper Innis (Langford 75), Bello, Kitoko (Levien 60), Wright. Subs not used: Bettiss, Murrain.

Frome Town: Phillips, Cooper, O'Loughlin, Mapstone, Maidment, Peck, Davies (Lenihan 86), Simpson, Smith (Hallett 90), Mannings (Cottle 86), Monks. Subs not used: Greaves, Teale.

