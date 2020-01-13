Barnstaple Town v Basingstoke Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Basingstoke Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The BetVictor Division One South six-pointer ended with Barum going back to the bottom of the table in defeat.

First half goals from Ben Cook and Dean Stow left Barnstaple with a sizeable task in the second half and they were unable to turn things around.

Their attempts to get themselves back in the game were not helped by a red card for Kai Fisher with 20 minutes remaining.

Edwards branded the performance the worst he had seen since taking charge.

"We weren't good enough," said Edwards, speaking after the game on Saturday.

"We went back to how we were when I first took over - it was shocking. We were shocking all over the pitch.

"There was only one player who really came out of that game with any credit and that was Liam Gregory.

"But you can't lose David Kuatigca, Javan Wright, you can't lose Yohan Rutty-Smith and you can't lose Stuart Bowker. It's a massive part of our team and you can't replace those players, especially not for one game.

"I'm absolutely fuming. The two games we've played great in - this has undone it all and now we're back in the dogfight and on this showing I think we're favourites to go down to be honest with you.

"We were crap today. Absolutely crap. That's the worst performance since I've been at the club, without a doubt.

"There's nothing positive to take from that game. Not one thing. If we had played until next month we wouldn't have scored.

"Everything I dislike about football teams - we were it."

Edwards and Barum will be hoping to turn things around again on Saturday when they host Willand Rovers.