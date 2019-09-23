This year is their 70th as a semi-professional football club.

It was back in August 1949 when Arthur Coles, Horace Pickard, Harry Sutherland and Gordon Hutchings put pen to paper and, to mark the 70th anniversary a group of Barum supporters are set to go on a pilgrimage that will see them visit each one of the clubs that they competed against back in the 1949/50 Western Football League Division Two season.

Of the member clubs in the division that season, the likes of Hoffman Athletic, Douglas, Bristol Aeroplane Company, and National Smelting Company no longer exist, but the Barum fans are intent on getting to the remaining 14 clubs - all visited by car - and inside a time period of 14 hours!

The route for what is a rather special 'ground hop' will see them visit to the clubs visited in the 14 hour period.Bridgwater Town, Weston-Super-Mare, Clevedon Town, Bristol City, Stonehouse, Cinderford Town, Swindon Town, Chippenham Town, Trowbridge Town, Frome Town, Radstock Town, Welton Rovers, Dorchester Town and then back to the club's Mill Road home in Barnstaple.

Whilst on the 'ground hop' the group will be looking to raise funds and 50 per centof what they raise will be going to local North Devon based charity Everything Ellie (Charity No. 1164084).

There is still time to offer your support and this can be done by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RhianeEaston2

For the trip, the club is extremely grateful to Barnstaple Nissan and, in particular, Adam May, the senior dealership manager at Barnstaple Nissan for the company's generous support of a vehicle to use for the ground hop.

At the conclusion of the ground hop there is to be a Race Night and Players Reunion for which the clubhouse bar will be open from 6.30pm with the Race Night getting underway at 7.30pm.

Its is understood that a host of former players from the 1950s through to the current day will be attending the evening event and the club is keen to say that anyone - be that a former player, committee member or supporter, is more than welcome to get along to the club on Friday night and join in with what ought to be a fantastic night.