Barnstaple Town v Street in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Street in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The Bank Holiday match-up with Street was a community day for Barnstaple, but there was no charity shown by their opponents on the field as they returned to Somerset 4-2 winners.

A double from Oscar Latas either side of half time put Street in the driving seat. The first came with a close-range finish from a corner, and he nodded in the second two minutes into the second half.

Mike Humphreys gave Barum a glimmer of hope before a superb strike from Steve Murray re-extended the visitors' lead.

Nick Glover gave Barnstaple a fighting chance with 10 minutes remaining when he turned in a cross from Humphreys, but Phil Ormond added a fourth for Street on the break in stoppage time when the hosts were searching for an equaliser.

The defeat leaves Barnstaple second from bottom, four points adrift of safety with one game to play. With their opponents on the day resigning from the league at the end of the season it may well be enough to keep Barum in the Southern League, but they will have to wait for conformation.

Speaking after the game, Barnstaple manager Aaron Harper-Penman said: “The scoreline looks worse than it was, but I can't take anything away from the lads, they worked hard against a well-drilled side.

“We ended up trying to match them which I thought we did quite well. The frustrating thing for us is going in at half time still in the game and then the whole team talk is gone in three minutes.

“We've come back to 3-2, nearly got back to 3-3 and had that three minutes not been there it's a different story.

“We've got to look at what the league are going to do and wait for them to confirm anything and go from there.

“The club is getting better and better and everything is more structured. I'm very excited about the prospect ahead. We had a 10 point deficit at the bottom of the league, the boys have improved and have proved they can compete at this level.

“The crowds are up and everything's going forward. Ideally we wanted to finish third from bottom and not worry about this situation with Street, but it's not to be so we have to play the waiting game and see what happens.

“The club is going to be here regardless though and we're going to strive to go forward.”

Barnstaple suffered an early blow when an injury forced right back Stuart Cameron off within five minutes. Elliot Whitecross came on in his place, slotting into a shuffled backline at centre back, with Mike Humphreys moving out to the right. To his credit, Whitecross slotted straight in, and was responsible for some key interventions in defence early on.

There were signs of promise early on for the hosts. Jack Jenkins found Liam Short in plenty of space only for the winger's touch to let him down.

Street had much of the ball, but a stubborn Barnstaple defence was able to keep them from enjoying too many chances. When Murray did go through on the Barnstaple goal, Steve Oliver produced a save.

Barnstaple's best chances came on the break, with Scott Sharp's pace opening up a few opportunities, although he was unable to trouble Street goalkeeper Liam Kingston.

The visitors broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half time when Jamie Short's corner from the left was met in the penalty area by Latas, who was able to poke the ball in from close-range.

Barum's bad habit for conceding early in the second half continued as Latas headed in for his and Street's second two minutes into the second half.

A throw-in from the right somehow evaded a Barnstaple defence that looked to be on the back foot and bounced through to the Street midfielder, who nodded past Oliver from six yards out.

It didn't take too long for Barnstaple to get back in the game. Come the hour they reduced the deficit to one when Humphreys met Sharp's cross from the left back post and side-footed the ball past Kingston at the back post.

Barum's sniff of hope didn't last too long though. Murray restored the visitors' two-goal cushion five minutes later with a well-taken strike. Collecting the ball at the edge of the penalty area the striker launched a rocket of a shot past a rooted Oliver and into his top left corner.

Glover pulled the hosts back into it inside the final 10 minutes to bring life to the final 10 minutes. The substitute met Humphreys' cross from the byline at the near post and turned the ball in.

With Barnstaple pressing for an equaliser, Street added their fourth in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Orman broke clear and sent a curling shot in off the post.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Cameron (Whitecross 5), Reed, Ward, Nancekivell, Humphreys, J Harper-Penman (Glover 76), Jenkins, Sharp (Stevens 69), Langford, L Short. Subs not used: Welch, Holland.

Street: Kingston, Bennett, Waldy (Herrod 51), Amghar, McErlain, Hedges, Hurley (Rudge 79), Latas (O'Hare 70), Murray, Ormand, J Short. Subs not used: Chainey, Tasker.

Attendance: 462.

