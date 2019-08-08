Barnstaple Town v Holsworthy in their final pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Holsworthy in their final pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple start the new season on Saturday with a trip to Exmouth Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The tie promises to be a tough test for Harper-Penman's side. The Toolstation Western League Premier newcomers earned a convincing 4-1 win over Bridport in their season opener on Saturday.

With pre-season over and the FA Cup match the only game standing between Barum and the new BetVictor Southern League Division One South season, Harper-Penman said he's happy with how the squad has shaped up.

He said: "We've got a lot of local boys, which is the way we've had to go about things.

"I'm happy. The boys are gelling together now. We're under no illusion it's going to be tough again, but we've got to knuckle down and get used to it.

"It will be good to go down to Exmouth. They've got a good side and Kevin Hill has done wonders down there.

"They have some top players that we need to be aware of so it will be a tough game, but it will put us in good stead for the start of the season ahead."

The winner of Saturday's tie at Southern Road will be faced with a trip to Yate Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 24.

Barum finished their pre-season on Friday evening with a comfortable 6-2 win over Holsworthy at Mill Road.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead. Saddam Bello got them up and running before Ben Whitecross and Brian Levien struck within two minutes of each other.

Bello added his second and Barnstaple's fourth just before half time with a chip from range.

There were two goals for each side in the second half. Adam Smith and Bradley Birch netted for the Magpies while Jack Magarotto and Levien found the net for Barum.

"We made some changes but it was a good performance," said Harper-Penman.

"The boys did everything we asked so it takes things into the first game of the season quite nicely."