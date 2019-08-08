Barnstaple start the new season on Saturday with a trip to Exmouth Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup. The tie promises to be a tough test for Harper-Penman's side. The Toolstation Western League Premier newcomers earned a convincing 4-1 win over Bridport in their season opener on Saturday. With pre-season over and the FA Cup match the only game standing between Barum and the new BetVictor Southern League Division One South season, Harper-Penman said he's happy with how the squad has shaped up. He said: