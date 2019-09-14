Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Soloman Wanjau-Smith starred for the visitors, with the visitor scoring early in each half to give them a two-goal lead. His first came with a low finish after 10 minutes before his second, converted from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Steve Oliver.

Wanjau-Smith then turned provider for Ryan Beckinsale to fire in from the edge of the box after 62 minutes.

It was a disappointing match for Barum, who struggled to create clear-cut chances going forward.

They had started the match with plenty of intent, but it was the visitors who took the lead with their first real foray into the Barnstaple defensive third when Wanjau-Smith cut in off his wing and fired a low shot past Oliver and into the back of the net after 10 minutes.

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Slimbridge went on to have the better chances through the opening period and Oliver twice saved well to stop them from extending their lead, first from Adam Bloomfield and then to deny Wanjau Smith, who had already seen a previous chance blocked by Dejan Maric.

Barnstaple ended the half well but struggled to find a clear-cut chance. Liam Short saw a shot blocked in the penalty area and Jed Harper-Penman had a free-kick held by goalkeeper Joseph Wright.

Wanjau-Smith eventually extended Slimbridge's lead from the penalty spot with eight minutes of the second half played.

It was the forward who won the penalty, going through one-on-one with Oliver and firing a shot wide before colliding with the Barnstaple keeper. Referee Lee Driver-Dickerson immediately pointed to the spot, and Wanjau-Smith comfortably dispatched the spot-kick to Oliver's left.

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

After scoring twice, Wanjau-Smith then turned provider for Slimbridge's third, laying off to Beckinsale on the edge of the penalty area for the forward to fire a low shot out of the reach of a diving Oliver and into the bottom corner.

Saddam Bello had a couple of sights of goal for Barum in a scrappy second half but fired each of his two efforts off target.

Brian Levien went closest for the hosts in second-half stoppage time, meeting a Scott Sharp cross with a header that skipped just over the crossbar.

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Holland, Gregory, Ward (Humpreys 48), Bettiss, Maric, J Harper-Penman, Levien, Bello, Simpson (Langford 61), Short (Sharp 78). Subs not used: Coats, Jewell.

Slimbridge: Wright, Goodall, Peck, M Turner, White, Richards, Tuodolo (Chambers 76), Turner, Bloomfield (King 76), Beckinsale (Horrell 81), Wanjau-Smith. Subs not used: C Turner, Ford.

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart