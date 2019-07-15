Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barum were beaten 2-1 by South West Peninsula League side Saltash United at Mill Road.

The hosts were quick to get off the mark, with Kieran Jewell tapping in from a corner inside 10 minutes.

Aaron Harper-Penman's foul on Sam Hughes inside the penalty area gave Saltash the chance to haul themselves level from the spot on the stroke of half time.

Callum Martindale did just that, putting his effort to Aaron Screech's left with the goalkeeper diving the other way.

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

The visitors almost went ahead before the half-time whistle, but for a save from Screech tipped onto the crossbar.

Jack Jenkins and Steve Holland were among the Barnstaple players to feature in the second half, with Jack Magarotto also appearing for Barum.

Barnstaple pushed for the lead, with Theo Simpson coming close on a couple of occasions.

It was the visitors who would go ahead with 10 minutes remaining though with David Trott firing a shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barum almost equalised in the closing stages, a Jenkins cross was met by Holland with a diving header which came back off the underside of the bar.

Saturday's defeat followed an impressive win over Ilfracombe Town on Tuesday night.

Barum scored all of the goals in a 6-0 victory in the first half. Scott Sharp scored a hat-trick, there were two for Brian Levien and Harper-Penman also scored.

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town take on Saltash United in a pre-season friendly at Mill Road. Picture: Matt Smart