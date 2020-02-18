Barum had been due to go to Winchester City on Saturday, but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

After losing Steve Oliver to Ilfracombe Town, Edwards had called on the Bluebirds' Jamie Matthews for the trip to Winchester.

Edwards has also signed goalkeeper Adam Seedhouse from Cullompton Rangers, and brought back former Barum players Tony Radford and Chris Ibbeson.

The signings are part of a change of focus for Edwards, who is keen to stick with players who are committed as Barum look to battle their way out of the relegation play-off spot at the foot of the table.

Edwards said: "I realise, whether it's been due to budget, transition, or whether it's due to all kind of things, it's important to try and get a team on the pitch we know is going to turn up every week.

"I've kept the faith with lads and probably kept the faith with some a bit too long.

"Regardless of the league we are in, we need lads to turn up every week and play and at least they will have some idea of what is expected.

"It's been a case of throwing teams together hoping to produce a win. But I've just felt there's no commitment and that's something I have got to work hard to achieve over the next few months.

"I've known this from the start, but have maybe shown a bit too much loyalty.

"I wanted to show loyalty to Steve and obviously it didn't get reciprocated.

"Steve probably felt he played a lot longer than he should have out of loyalty, and I've got the utmost respect for Steve, but in some ways this could be a blessing in disguise for us."

Barnstaple are two points adrift at the bottom of Division One South going into the game against Thatcham.

Despite there being 18 places and 37 points between the two sides, Edwards said there is just as much pressure on the visitors.

He said: "The way I look at it, yes there is pressure on us for sure, but there is just as much pressure on them because they have got to win games.

"They can't afford to slip up because it means losing the league."