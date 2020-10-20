Barum, who added former Bideford striker Jamie Chamberlain to their ranks, went into the break with a 2-0 deficit.

Mike Baker got the hosts off the mark after three minutes when he headed in from a free kick, and Lewis Powell headed in to double the lead on the stroke of half time.

It got worse for Barnstaple before the hour, with a Joe Tumelty shot from the edge of the penalty area and a Powell penalty making it 4-0 by the 56th minute.

Jake Thompson netted the fifth with 15 minutes remaining, heading in from a corner.

Manager Dean Edwards said it was the sort of performance he would have expected to have seen from his side last season.

“We sort of went back to the way we were last year, with people not wanting to work hard enough,” said Edwards.

“It’s a young squad and there are going to be days and games where they’re inconsistent, but we’re not far away.

“We need probably three experienced players to make a good side. Individually we’ve got a talented squad but collectively we need something to sew it together.

“Every single goal we’ve conceded this year has been a mistake by us. No one has carved us open, they’ve all been horrendous goals and that’s the frustrating part because it doesn’t matter what you do in the dressing room or on the training pitch. I can’t cut those out.

“I can’t accept what happened on Saturday as a normal thing, because that means we are not improving. We’ve worked so hard to get to this position and we just need to kick on now, but we will get there in the end.”

Barum have a couple of tough tests at Mill Road this week as they search for their first win in the Southern League Division One South.

They take on sixth-place Willand Rovers on Saturday before a Tuesday night match-up against fourth-place Paulton Rovers.

Edwards said: “As long as we are competing I can accept a 3-2 defeat. At 4-1 or 5-0 there is something wrong, not against these sort of teams.

“We would have accepted it last year, that’s the way we were for whatever reason.

“This is my team now and I am not going to accept those 4-1 and 5-0 defeats and if it’s down to a lack of effort it’s back to the drawing board, but these players can hold their own.”