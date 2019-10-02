Edwards, a former Torquay United, Exeter City and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward, met with the club's board on Tuesday before being offered the job.

He will manage Barum for their home match against Moneyfields this Saturday.

Speaking to the Gazette, Edwards, who managed Bideford in the 1990s and was director of football at Torquay United, said taking charge at Barnstaple Town was an 'exciting opportunity'.

"It's a big town and I think the last few years the club has probably underachieved, but I would like to think with a few of the contacts I've got we can make the club a bit of a force again," said Edwards

"It's a tough area to attract players to because of the distance, but I'm confident we can get players to come in and help propel the club forward.

"I watched yesterday, and I know they were beaten 5-2, but the lads put a lot of effort in.

"I'm looking for a bit more stability. In all walks of life you tend to get better results when you've got that stability.

"It's not going to be an easy fix. The club has had two-to-three years languishing in the bottom part of the league and to change will take a bit of work."

The appointment follows the resignation of Aaron Harper-Penman on September 19.

Steve Holland oversaw managerial duties for a 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers, and Jack Jenkins took on the role for Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Paulton Rovers and a 5-2 defeat to Truro City in the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night (October 1).

Barnstaple Town chairman Bob Chamberlain said: "He's going to be a great appointment with the experience he has had in football.

"With Dean we want to steadily climb up the table and get in a comfortable position. We want to stabilise the club.

"For the last three seasons we have avoided relegation for various reasons, such as clubs withdrawing from the league, so we are hoping to stabilise and move forward."