Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barum are still searching for their first win under new manager Aaron Harper-Penman, as the visitors to Mill Road extended their unbeaten run in Division One South to 12 games.

In a first half controlled by the visitors, Barum went behind to a header from Steve Hutchings.

Half-time substitute Stuart Cameron equalised for Barnstaple six minutes into the second half, but the hosts were left sucker-punched when Lloyd Rowlatt put the visitors back in front within a minute.

Sam Pearce wrapped things up for the visitors midway through the second half, sending Barum to their eighth defeat in a row and their third under Harper-Penman.

Moneyfields enjoyed plenty of chances in the first half, and would have taken more than a 1-0 lead into half time had it not been for a string of good saves from Steve Johns.

The Barnstaple keeper did well to deny Rowlatt with six minutes of the game gone, stopping the winger’s shot from the left of the penalty area after the visitors strung a free-flowing move together from a goal kick.

He denied Daniel Wooden with 20 minutes on the clock, but there wasn’t much he could do about Moneyfields’ opener a minute later. This time it was Hutchings who got a header at goal from a corner, with the effort taking a deflection on the way through to the bottom corner or the goal.

The visitors mounted more pressure, with Johns producing good saves to deny Wooden, a well struck shot from Conor Bailey and another from Rowlatt.

Barnstaple’s best chance of the half came on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Charran, back in the Barnstaple side, broke down the right, but the striker’s effort flashed across goal.

Cameron, on for Jed Harper-Penman after the break, equalised for Barum six minutes into the second half, meeting a Jack Jenkins corner with a low header past Steven Mowthorpe at the near post.

The joy was short-lived though. A defensive mix-up at the other end less than a minute later saw Rowlatt collect the ball in plenty of space and he finished from inside the penalty area.

Moneys all-but wrapped up the victory midway through the third half when Pearce took advantage of a miscued clearance, firing into the top corner after a free-kick into the box.

Barnstaple Town: Johns, Jones, Reed, Gardner (Reay 89), Dart, Holland (Townsend 77), J Harper-Penman (Cameron 46), Jenkins, Charran, Nancekivell, Rice-Lethaby. Subs not used: Humphreys, Darragh.

Moneyfields: Mowthorpe, Evans, Bailey, Da Costa, Poate (Giddings 20), Pearce, Rowlatt, Fennemore, Briggs (Barker 76), Hutchings, Wooden. Subs not used: Sullivan, A Andrews, T Andrews.

Attendance: 147.

