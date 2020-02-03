Barum lost 5-2 to Moneyfields in a crucial six-pointer in Portsmouth.

Defeat to 18th-place Moneys (21 points) means their rivals now have a six-point lead on Barnstaple (15 pts).

Dean Edwards' side remain just a point ahead of Basingstoke Town (14pts), who occupy the lone relegation spot at the foot of the table.

The Barnstaple manager admitted the relegation battle has become a two-horse race.

Edwards - who hasn't been able to pin down a settled starting line-up due to suspensions and player availability, has called on his squad to make things happen.

"We've given ourselves a mountain to climb now and unfortunately it's not in our hands," said Edwards.

"If Basingstoke win their games in hand we are done for and that's the sorry state of it.

"I can't dig the lads out every week. Everybody has to take the blame, myself included. It's not good enough.

"We have got games coming up which are winnable, and if we can get the right team on the pitch I think we can win them.

"It's down to the players if they want to play - do they want to get Barnstaple out of trouble?

"We need the support of the community, everybody to rally behind us for 13 games and give us some energy and help us get out of this situation."

Edwards made two more signings prior to Saturday's trip to Moneyfields, with 17-year-old forward Rhys Moseley and right back Elliott Williams going into the squad.

The match got off to the worst possible start for Barum, who conceded a penalty after a minute to fall behind. Stephen Hutchings converted to give the hosts the lead.

Josepth Briggs scored twice for Moneys before half time

Hutchings converted another penalty a minute after the break, and the striker completed his hat-trick after 73 minutes.

Barnstaple came back with two goals in the final five minutes. Stu Bowker scored the first before Vincent Wright-Harper Innis netted.

Barnstaple are back at home this Saturday, hosting play-off hopefuls Paulton Rovers.