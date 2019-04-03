The club is accepting entries from businesses and individuals for the draw, with three sponsor locations up for grabs.

Tickets for the draw will be £100 each. Businesses will be able to have their logo featured on the front of the shirt, the back of it, or the back of the shorts, while individuals will be able to nominate a business or charity of their choice.

The draw will be made on the pitch during half-time of Barum’s Evo-Stik Division One South match against Street on Easter Monday (April 22), which the club has made a community day.

The club is offering free entry for the game, but will be asking for an optional donation to the charity Everything Ellie.

Barnstaple will also be welcoming The Goal Getters to Mill Road. The youngsters will be mascots for the day, as will be showing off their skills at half-time.

The deadline for the sponsorship draw is April 20.