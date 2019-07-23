Exeter City youngster Theo Simpson struck twice for Barum in a strong first half performance from Aaron Harper-Penman's side.

Tornado Bello got them off the mark inside 15 minutes. His strike was quickly followed by Simpson's two goals to give Barnstaple a 3-0 lead with 30 minutes on the clock.

Jed Harper-Penman added a fourth before half-time to round off an impressive half.

Former Barumite Harry Stevens pulled a goal back for the Magpies in the second half for the first of his two goals. His second came just before the full time whistle after Ben Paul had added a fifth for Barum.

Barnstaple Town take on Tiverton Town at Mill Road on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Friday night will see Barnstaple welcome Bridgwater Town for a friendly which kicks off at 7.45pm.

One player who won't be featuring is Jack Rice, who has signed for Taunton Town.