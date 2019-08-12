Barum were beaten 2-0 by the Toolstation Western League side in the extra preliminary round fixture in what was their first competitive game of the season. Both goals came minutes before half time. Former Barnstaple Town man Aarron Denny got the hosts in front when he drilled a shot from 18 yards out into the bottom corner. It was no more than Exmouth deserved after spending much of the half on the front foot and two minutes later their lead was doubled when Denny played in Jordan Harris to send a left-footed shot under goalkeeper Steve Oliver. Barnstaple Town manager Aaron Harper-Penman said his side 'didn't turn up' in the first half.