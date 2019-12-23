Barum were unable to follow up on Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Larkhall Athletic as Evesham struck twice in the space of three first half minutes.

Adam Page turned in a cross to give Evesham the lead after half an hour.

A controversial penalty came three minutes later and it was Lee Chilton who stepped up and converted.

It was an attritional first half for Barnstaple, who lost Liam Gregory to a nasty thumb injury and saw Saddam Bello limp off the field within minutes of the second goal going in.

Barnstaple's attentions now turn to the North Devon derby with Bideford on Boxing Day.

Bideford were without a game on Saturday after their trip to Winchester City was rained off.

Kick-off at the Sports Ground on Boxing Day is at 3pm.

Bideford have had the better of the match-ups since the two sides have been in the Southern League, winning five of the six matches played since 2016. The other was a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day 2017.