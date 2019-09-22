Barnstaple Town's Liam Short comes under pressure from Willand Rovers player Douglas Camino. Picture GERRY HUNT Barnstaple Town's Liam Short comes under pressure from Willand Rovers player Douglas Camino. Picture GERRY HUNT

In what was the first game under the temporary management of Steve Holland, Barum gave as good as they got for long periods of the game in Mid Devon.

The only goal of a close encounter came a minute before the break when Dean Stamp got away from his marker to rifle the ball beyond Barum glovesman Steve Orchard.

Barum were always 'in the game', but were unable to find a finish to a number of promising raids, the best of which was the one that saw Saddam Bello fire a shot marginally wide of the upright.

Barum are next in action on Saturday (September 28) when they travel to Paulton Rovers for a league game (3pm).

Barnstaple Town caretaker boss Steve Holland receives treatment during the game with Willand Rovers. Also in the picture are Barum players goalkeeper Steve Oliver and fellow full-back Liam Short. Picture GERRY HUNT Barnstaple Town caretaker boss Steve Holland receives treatment during the game with Willand Rovers. Also in the picture are Barum players goalkeeper Steve Oliver and fellow full-back Liam Short. Picture GERRY HUNT

The Barnstaple Town dugout during the 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers. Picture GERRY HUNT The Barnstaple Town dugout during the 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers. Picture GERRY HUNT