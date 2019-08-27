Sacha Tong scored a hat-trick for the Division One South pace-setters, and he opened the scoring after seven minutes with a finish from close range, and helped the hosts take a 2-0 lead into the break after turning in a low ball from Matt Tanner in the 25th minute.

Mangotsfield scored twice in the space of two second-half minutes to take the game well out of Barnstaple's reach.

A Tom Hillman free kick from 25 yards made it 3-0 after 56 minutes before Tong completed his hat-trick with a half-volley after the ball deflected into his path. A Liam Bishop volley made it five 10 minutes from time.

Jack Langford got a consolation goal for Barum after latching on to a ball over the top of the defence and firing past goalkeeper Marko Radovanovic.

Barnstaple Town manager Aaron Harper-Penman was disappointed his side was not able to replicate the performances that saw his side beat Basingstoke Town on the opening day and push Bristol Manor Farm all the way in a 2-1 defeat three days later.

"To be honest, everything we did well in our first two games, we didn't do in this one," said Harper-Penman.

"They were a good side but we were far from good enough. The result doesn't lie.

"We didn't do everything we set out to do in those first two and we got punished for it. We were just a bit out of sorts.

"They scored early doors which makes it a mountain to climb straight away, and 2-0 down at half time is a killer.

"Mangotsfield took their goals very well. They have won every game so far and you can see why, but we could have been a lot better.

"We weren't good enough but we've got to dust ourselves off now for Saturday and look back at what we did so well in the first two games, and get that back into the side."

Barnstaple are at home this Saturday, with AFC Totton the visitors to Mill Road.

A trip to Cinderford Town follows on Tuesday night.