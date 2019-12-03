A strike from Jacob Davidge in the third minute of stoppage time meant Barum were beaten 2-1 in Wiltshere.

Barum had looked on course for their first point under Edwards at the very least, and had plenty of chances to claim all three.

Davidge had given Highworth the lead after 17 minutes with a well-taken shot from 20 yards that flew past Steve Oliver.

But Barnstaple battled back, ending the half strongly and taking their momentum into the second half.

They equalised on the hour when a long throw from new addition Bradley Kuazeni was headed down by Jordan Aghiste for Saddam Bello to tap in.

Barnstaple spent the final stages laying siege to the Highworth goal with Brian Levien and Evarito Kitoko both firing off target.

Barum saw a late penalty appeal waved away after Javan Wright was barged over in the area, and the subsequent counter attack saw Davidge net the winner.

"It left me speechless," said Edwards.

"How we didn't win I will never know. We must have had seven or eight corners in the second half.

"I didn't even contemplate us losing because we were so on top it was ridiculous.

"The ball was waiting to be put in, and that's where our downfall is at the moment.

"We should have won, there are no two ways about it, we battered them in the second half."

Barnstaple are back at home this weekend, with Melksham Town the visitors to Mill Road.

Their opponents sit 17th in Division One South with 11 points - five more than Barum at the foot of the table.

While a first win under Edwards would certainly give Barnstaple and their prospects a welcome boost, the Barnstaple manager isn't calling it a must-win game.

One player he will be without is Jack Jenkins, who made the switch to Ilfracombe Town last week.

"I had a chat with Jack and I was disappointed he has decided to go," said Edwards.

"He's been a big part of the squad, but I hope he enjoys his football and hopefully speaks positively about the club."