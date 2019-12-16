Mike Humphreys was on target for Barnstaple Town. Picture: Matt Smart Mike Humphreys was on target for Barnstaple Town. Picture: Matt Smart

It was another case of what might have been for Barnstaple, who were leading at Cirencester going into the final half-hour.

Mike Humphreys had headed them in front with 26 minutes gone. Following up on his own header which hit the crossbar after meeting a Liam Gregory cross.

The hosts equalised after 63 minutes. Lewis Spurrier was on target for Cirencester after Barum failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Barnstaple almost took the lead again minutes later when Saddam Bello rounded goalkeeper Lewis Clayton, but with an open goal to aim at the striker scuffed his shot.

Cirencester took the lead a minute later when Will Tunnicliff's ball from inside his own half managed to evade everyone and bounce into the back of the net.

It's now eight straight league defeats for Dean Edwards, who said not even Jurgen Klopp could sort out the 'individual mistakes' which have seen them drop points.

"The frustrating thing is out of the eight or nine games, we probably should have won four. Not drawn - won," said Edwards.

"I'm fed up of saying the same things now.

"I've said to the lads I can't do any more. The tactics are right, the players are right, it's just individual mistakes.

"Not even Jurgen Klopp can sort that out."

Barnstaple remain at the foot of the Division One South table, with six points between them and safety, but Edwards remains positive the gap can be bridged.

"I know facts and figures are not looking good, but I am not to bothered about that at the moment," he said.

"If we win three games and stay up I would take that.

"I just want to stay in this league. We've still got half the season to go and we've got to start picking up points. We should have got seven from our last three games.

"The fans aren't blind. We're not getting the results but in my opinion it's 10 times better than what it was. It will turn."

Barum are in action in Division One South on Tuesday night (December 17), welcoming Larkhall Athletic to Mill Road.

On Saturday Edwards' side are at home to Evesham United.