While Holland took charge of the on-pitch matters, the manager's 'eyes and ears' off the pitch came from club physio Stuart Bown who will continue in that role for at least the next two matches while Barum player Jack Jenkins assumes the role of interim manager.

Barnstaple Town chairman Bob Chamberlain, speaking about the managerial changes, said: "After Aaron [Harper-Penman] stood down we were fortunate that Steve [Holland] said he'd help us out at Willand on Saturday, but he made it very plain that it was a one-off game for him.

"So we are delighted that, for the next two games at least, another established player - Jack Jenkins - will take charge of team affairs and be ably assisted by physio Stuart Bown who did such a splendid job from the technical area at Silver Street, Willand last Saturday."

The next two games that interim-boss Jenkins will see the side through are this Saturday's trip to Paulton Rovers and then next Tuesday night's (October 1) home meeting with Truro City.

As for the sort of new permanent manager that the Barum chairman would like to see in place, Chamberlain said: "I do think experience if managing at step four has to be the key.

"We have a totally committed four-man board of directors and a budget is in place for the manager. What we want is someone who shares our vision for the future of this wonderful football club.

"Barnstaple Town is blessed with some fabulous supporters. There's a very serious mix of followers at the club.

"There are those who go to the games as a fan, week in and week out and there really is a small army of volunteer helpers to get the basic jobs done in and around the club. So it's all set up here in terms of background support for a manager with genuine ambition and belief that they can take us onwards and upwards and I personally cannot wait to meet that person."

Anyone interested in the managerial position at Barnstaple Town can apply directly by sending a CV and/or a letter of application to btfcmanager@icloud.com or they can call club chairman Bob Chamberlain on 07771 532787.