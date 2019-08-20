Barnstaple Town v Bristol Manor Farm in the BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Bristol Manor Farm in the BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barum were beaten 2-1 by the Portway men with Jacob Tumelty scoring a brace for the visitors.

Tumelty's first came four minutes before half time at the end of a sweeping move from the visitors which saw him thump the ball in off the crossbar. With 17 minutes remaining he curled in a 25-yard free kick.

Barnstaple had hauled themselves level a few minutes earlier thanks to a well taken goal from Saddam Bello.

After Liam Gregory was sent off for a second booking Bello had the chance to equalise for Barnstaple from the penalty spot deep into injury time, but saw his effort parried by goalkeeper Ben John.

Tumelty's opening strike just before half time came at a time when the hosts were on the front foot and looking to make their pressure pay.

The opening half an hour had passed with neither keeper having much work to do as an organised Barnstaple appeared content to let Bristol Manor Farm keep the ball without much penetration.

Manor Farm's best effort came with 13 minutes on the board, when Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist fired off target.

Barum soon found their way into the game and had more and more sights at goal as the half wore on. Theo Simpson linked up play well and forced a good save from John after 34 minutes.

Liam Short also came close for Barnstaple but for some last-ditch defending in front of goal.

It was after that when Manor Farm broke down their right flank, and as play switched from right to left Jordan Metters found Tumelty, who blasted the ball in off the crossbar from the inside the penalty area.

The Barnstaple Town of last season may well have crumbled after conceding so close to the break, but the hosts came out with purpose in the second half.

They got their reward after 66 minutes when Bello chased down an inviting ball from Jenkins, cut inside Steve Kingdon and launched a shot into the roof of the net with his usually-untrusted left foot.

One for Barnstaple so nearly became two a minute later. Simpson side-footed just wide of John's far post after a burst of pace down the left.

However, it was Manor Farm who took the lead five minutes later. A foul from Gregory outside the Barnstaple penalty area presented Tumelty with an inviting free kick from a central position. He duly curled his effort from 25 yards past a rooted Oliver and into his bottom right corner.

Gregory received his second booking three minutes from time as he cynically broke up a Manor Farm attack, leaving Barnstaple with 10 men.

Levien almost claimed a point for the visitors two minutes into stoppage time, but headed off target from a long Oliver free kick.

There was more drama in the fifth minute of injury time as Bello was dragged to the floor at a searching free kick.

Stuart Annis awarded the penalty and Bello stepped up. He blasted his effort but John dived to his left and parried the spot-kick.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Holland, Gregory, J Harper-Penman (Humphreys 83), Bettis, Jewell, Levien (Sharp 90+3), Jenkins, Bello, Simpson, Short (Langford 75). Subs not used: Paul, Whitecross.

Bristol Manor Farm: John, Ashmead, Winter, Mills, Kingdon, Adams, Metters (Kington 74), Durrant, Tumelty, Leigh-Gilchrist (McLennan 58), Bamford (Rogers 90+1). Subs not used: Nelmes, Tovey.

