Heavy rain through the week meant Willand's trip to Mill Road was called off on Saturday morning.

Barnstaple's attentions now turn to this Saturday, when they travel to Slimbridge.

Manager Dean Edwards expects to have a full strength squad for the trip to Gloucestershire, with the exception of the suspended Kai Fisher.

Edwards has bolstered the squad with a couple of additions, with Frazer Clark and Robbie Bowker brought in to cover any injuries.

On this Saturday's trip to Slimbridge, Edwards said: "They score a lot of goals, but let a lot in, so it will be interesting to see how it goes.

"Having a couple of weeks without a game should be a help. It's given us a chance to get all of our players back.

"I've said all along, if I could put the same team on the pitch each week I would be 100 per cent confident we would be half way up the league.

"I hope we'll compete much more than the Basingstoke game, which was the biggest disappointment yet since I've been in charge."